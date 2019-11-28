Batista and Dana Brooke Exchange Flirtatious Tweets, Renee Young Approves

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) announced that he was single again, which led to a number of other wrestling personalities commenting, including current WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. After that, Batista and Brooke exchanged what appeared to be a number of flirtatious tweets, which has become a hot topic of discussion in the IWC. You can check out some of the latest exchanges below.

At one point, Dana Brooke wrote, “I love everyone playing match maker for me ! Everyone says a little @DaveBautista in my life isn’t bad!?!?” At one point, WWE’s Renee Young also weighed in on the back and forth between the two. She wrote, “The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favorite thing going.”

Brooke later responded to Young and wrote, “‘Tis the season to be thankful….. Currently thankful for twitter & wrestlemania being in Tampa- hey You know the deal.” After the WWE on FOX Twitter account wrote that they could set up a Dating Game with Batista and Brooke with Renee Young as the host, Brooke stated, “I’m all for a good dating game … Twitter = tinder for me I guess … – lets take this on air – maybe a little Skype or FaceTime Date @ReneeYoungWWE #WWEBackstage”

Earlier today, Dana Brooke wrote on Twitter, “Happy Thanksgiving!! I hope everyone enjoys time with family & Friends! I’m grateful for @DaveBautista texting me & the twitter world for supporting this!”

You have like 5 days to get to one —— And send me some practice runs so I can see the best angles.. I’ll post the best “luckiest woman ever” — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 24, 2019

I love everyone playing match maker for me ! Everyone says a little @DaveBautista in my life isn’t bad!?!? https://t.co/GTkeK5ECRK — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 25, 2019

You know. Just standing around with my arms up. I see you been gettin those squats in. 🍑 https://t.co/TJyjC6n7LT pic.twitter.com/Am0Dukhfpg — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

@DaveBautista I mean I do workout 🤷🏼‍♀️.. you know a good gym … wrestlemania is in Tampa ?? https://t.co/eirFkZvuQM pic.twitter.com/A6kBhW4dgA — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 27, 2019

I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? https://t.co/7LdpVyQK0c pic.twitter.com/YpFHvt7I8u — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too – I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5OF543ryQd — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favourite thing going. 💞 pic.twitter.com/ymfVwuuyA0 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 28, 2019

‘Tis the season to be thankful….. Currently thankful for twitter & wrestlemania being in Tampa- hey You kno the deal 👻 https://t.co/SgZhmRjcqw — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

I’m all for a good dating game … Twitter = tinder for me I guess … – lets take this on air – maybe a little Skype or FaceTime Date @ReneeYoungWWE #WWEBackstage – https://t.co/UyhEKLKd6a — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

Looking great.. just a little late on the message- talking with someone .. things are getting pretty serious pic.twitter.com/rkrSwKKjgQ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019