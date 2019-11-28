wrestling / News

Batista and Dana Brooke Exchange Flirtatious Tweets, Renee Young Approves

November 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Batista WWE Raw

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) announced that he was single again, which led to a number of other wrestling personalities commenting, including current WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. After that, Batista and Brooke exchanged what appeared to be a number of flirtatious tweets, which has become a hot topic of discussion in the IWC. You can check out some of the latest exchanges below.

At one point, Dana Brooke wrote, “I love everyone playing match maker for me ! Everyone says a little @DaveBautista in my life isn’t bad!?!?” At one point, WWE’s Renee Young also weighed in on the back and forth between the two. She wrote, “The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favorite thing going.”

Brooke later responded to Young and wrote, “‘Tis the season to be thankful….. Currently thankful for twitter & wrestlemania being in Tampa- hey You know the deal.” After the WWE on FOX Twitter account wrote that they could set up a Dating Game with Batista and Brooke with Renee Young as the host, Brooke stated, “I’m all for a good dating game … Twitter = tinder for me I guess … – lets take this on air – maybe a little Skype or FaceTime Date @ReneeYoungWWE #WWEBackstage”

Earlier today, Dana Brooke wrote on Twitter, “Happy Thanksgiving!! I hope everyone enjoys time with family & Friends! I’m grateful for @DaveBautista texting me & the twitter world for supporting this!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Dana Brooke, Renee Young, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading