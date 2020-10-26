Batista Gives Presidential Endorsement In New Ad For Joe Biden (Video)

Batista has given an endorsement in the presidential race, appearing in a political ad for Democrat Joe Biden. POLITICO contributor Zach Montellaro shared an ad that is currently running in which the WWE star-turned-actor speaks out for Biden. Batista has long been a detractor of President Donald Trump and in the primary process endorsed Bernie Sanders.

In the video, Batista says:

“We talk about the difference between being tough and someone who portrays himself as being a tough guy. It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy. It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. ‘We’re not in good shape, but this is how we’re going to get out of it’; That is being tough. This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who is going to have a plan so we can get back on track. A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility? That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden. The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes. The guy who can be a leader is stepping back into this fight for Americans. It’s that simple. That is the guy we need running this country.”

Batista joins The Rock as former wrestlers who have endorsed Biden in the race.