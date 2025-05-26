wrestling / News
Batista Talks About His Goals As an Actor, Wants To Be Respected Like He Was In Wrestling
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Batista spoke about his goals as an actor and how he wants to be respected like he was as a pro wrestler. Here are highlights:
On his goals as an actor: “I didn’t want to just step away from wrestling and become another action movie star. I wanted to prove I could be an actor. I wanted to be respected by my peers, just like I was in wrestling. Respect has always meant more to me than accolades.”
On becoming a producer: “As an actor, I love telling stories. That passion has transitioned into producing. I want to be involved in creating stories, not just performing them. I want to make meaningful films, ones that connect with people. Being a producer means I can shape the stories I want to tell. It’s about more than being in front of the camera; it’s about contributing to the art as a whole.””
On being respected as a wrestler: “In wrestling, the respect I earned from people like The Undertaker, Triple H, and Eddie Guerrero meant everything to me. It’s the same in Hollywood. I want to feel like I deserve to be here, that I’ve earned my place among the best.”