wrestling / News

Batista Tries To Rally Washington Nationals On Opening Day

March 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Batista Raw 3-11-19 Dave Bautista Image Credit: WWE

Batista made an appearance at the opening day game for the Washington Nationals, attempting to rally them to victory. Unfortunately for the former WWE champion, they didn’t give him what he wanted. The team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-3.

Batista, Joseph Lee

