Batista Tries To Rally Washington Nationals On Opening Day
March 28, 2025
Batista made an appearance at the opening day game for the Washington Nationals, attempting to rally them to victory. Unfortunately for the former WWE champion, they didn’t give him what he wanted. The team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-3.
DAVE BAUTISTA GET EM GOING pic.twitter.com/WAqiw1Mn6U
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 27, 2025
