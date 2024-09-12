Batista Says He’d Still Be In WWE If He Wasn’t Acting

In an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb (via Fightful), Batista said that he would probably still be in the WWE if he didn’t become an actor or if it didn’t work out. Batista wrestled his last match at Wrestlemania 35 against Triple H.

He said: “I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe. It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world. I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling.“