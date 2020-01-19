wrestling / News

Batista, Titus O’Neil Attend UFC 246 (Pics)

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Batista Raw 2-25-19

– Batista and Titus O’Neil were in attendance at last night’s UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The two friends hung out together at the show; you can see pics of the two at the show below.

As noted in last report, Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in his return to the UFC.

