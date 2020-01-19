wrestling / News
Batista, Titus O’Neil Attend UFC 246 (Pics)
January 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Batista and Titus O’Neil were in attendance at last night’s UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The two friends hung out together at the show; you can see pics of the two at the show below.
As noted in last report, Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in his return to the UFC.
THE ANIMAL! 😤@DaveBautista saddling up on #TeamCowboy tonight! #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/pvnTSdoY3s
— UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020
.@ufc @DaveBautista @Ludacris @danawhite @TomBrady @Renner4Real #UFC246 Wow @TheNotoriousMMA Vs @Cowboycerrone 😳 pic.twitter.com/QsK4neS9PM
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 19, 2020
