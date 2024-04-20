Battle Royal To Determine New WWE Women’s World Champion Set For Raw

WWE has announced that the next Women’s World Champion will be determined in a battle royale on next week’s Raw. The company announced on Smackdown that the battle royale will take place on Raw and determine who will be the new champion after Rhea Ripley vacated the title on this past Monday’s show due to injury.

Advertised during the announcement were Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Piper Niven, and Ivy Nile. One of this is very unlikely as Li was released on Friday evening.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Monday night on Raw, is:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royale

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth vs. DIY

* Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh