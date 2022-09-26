Battle Slam Aftermath Results: ICON World Champion Crowned, More

Battle Slam: Aftermath saw the crowning of the promotion’s first ICON World Champion and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Sunday, courtesy of WZ:

* ICON World Championship Tournament Wild Card Match: Kevin Knight def. Jay Malachi and KC Navarro; Navarro attacked Knight after the match.

* ICON World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Baron Black def. Kevin Knight

* ICON World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lil’ Scrappy def. Shoot Taylor

* ICON World Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Leon Ruff def. Adam Priest

* ICON World Championship Tournament Match: Richard King def. Chad Skywalker

* Queen Aminata def. Savannah Evans

* Chris Bey def. Kaun

* Shalonce Royal vs. Ashley D’Amboise ended in a no context and turned into a tag team match after Hyena Hera and Jada Stone got involved.

* Ashley D’Amboise and Hyena Hera def. Shalonce Royal and Jada Stone

* ICON World Championship Elimination Match: Baron Black def. Lil’ Scrappy, Richard King, and Leon Ruff