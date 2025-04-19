UPDATED: Update on Bayley After Attack Angle at Wrestlemania

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Bayley is not injured. Tonight’s angle has been planned ‘for a while’.

Original: During tonight’s Countdown to Wrestlemania, it was revealed that Bayley was attacked backstage before her match tomorrow night. She was found by her tag partner, Lyra Valkyria. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, their opponents tomorrow night, also showed up to the scene. They claimed they did not do it and tried to get out of the match via forfeit. RAW GM Adam Pearce said the match would still happen and Valkyria needs to find a new partner.