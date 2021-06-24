Bayley, Chris Masters, Lance Storm and Others Pay Tribute To ‘Super Genie’ Melissa Coates

It was reported yesterday that former bodybuilder and wrestler ‘Super Genie’ Melissa Coates passed away at the age of 50. The wrestling world is mourning the loss, with Lance Storm, Chris Masters and others commenting. Bayley noted that Coates was her first wrestling opponent ever.

She wrote: “I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you.”

Masters, who shared the ring with Coates at WWE Backlash 2005, wrote: “RIP Coates. BTW Melissa was one of the toughest woman I’ve ever seen. I was green and gave her a very aggressive Masterlock here.”

Storm added: “Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates’ passing tonight. I didn’t know her that well, but I worked with her some during my time in OVW. Coates (that’s what we called her. Never Melissa) wasn’t under WWE contract then but I trained with her a few times and she was at all the show….Coates was always super nice and friendly and on the occasion when we’d see each other at a signing or convention we were always happy to see each other again. RIP Melissa Coates.”

