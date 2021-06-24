‘Super Genie’ Melissa Coates Passes Away At 50

Melissa Coates, who is best known for her work managing Sabu as Super Genie, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Coates passed earlier this afternoon. There is no word as to the circumstances of her passing at this time; she was 50 years old.

Coates was a star in the world of bodybuilding before she became a pro wrestler, competing in the International Federation of Bodybuilding in the 1990s and bring ranked #9 in the world at one point. After she retired from bodybuilding, Coates was trained by Killer Kowalski as well as the UPW Academy run by Rick Bassman. She made her debut in 2002 and worked for several territories including WSU, NWA Anarchy and more.

Coates made a cameo at Backlash 2005 for WWE as a woman who took part in Chris Masters’ “Masterlock Challenge.” She proceeded to appear for both OVW and DSW and eventually returned to the independents. In 2014 she began to manage Sabu in her Super Genie persona.

In addition to her wrestling work, Coates appeared in two seasons of GSN’s Extreme Dodgeball series in 2004 and 2005 and made a couple of small appearances on film. She underwent a leg amputation in November of 2020 after doctors discovered several blood clots in her leg.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Coates.