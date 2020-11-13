‘Super Genie’ Melissa Coates Undergoes Leg Amputation, GoFundMe Set Up

“Super Genie” Melissa Coates had to undergo an amputation of her leg, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help her with medical expenses. Coates, who worked OVW and Deep South Wrestling and has managed Sabu, had several artery blockages in her left leg that required an amputation just below the knee according to the GoFundMe campaign.

You can donate to the campaign here, which has a goal of $50,000 and currently has raised $1,340 in the first 12 hours. The campaign summary reads: