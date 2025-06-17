– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley discussed missing WrestleMania 41, her rivalry with Becky Lynch, and a lot more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on missing WrestleMania 41: “A lot. I was honestly like pretty emotional coming into work today and knowing that I was coming out here to talk about it. Because I just haven’t talked to anybody about it and what like I truly felt and how it made me feel to miss that, that show. Like I said tonight, I don’t work just for the big matches. I don’t work just for the big spotlights, but it obviously is one of the biggest nights of the year. We only get so many of those in our career, and I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of WrestleManias under my belt, doing a little bit of everything, all kinds of different matches and hosting WrestleMania, but this one I was really excited for to be back in the tag division after having a pretty good run and that gauntlet match with Lyra is something that I was really looking forward to.”

On Becky Lynch taking her out of the match: So to be taken out of it by somebody that I’ve known since the beginning and somebody that I’ve really grown up with on this path and on this journey, like just to see how she’s changed, how Becky’s changed throughout these years is just, it’s annoying and it’s disgusting that she has to go to these lengths to get ahead. But I mean, it is what it is. I think that it’s really sounds cheesy, but for sure, like definitely lit a fire under me and something that I was missing, even in my title reign, my last title reign, I think there was something missing. I think it’s good to have this chip on my shoulder now and to be able to talk about it and to be able to freaking fight from it and to be able to have something to fight for.”

Her thoughts on Becky Lynch turning on Lyra Valkyria: “Well, first I had to.. my shoulder had to get better. I think Becky’s games have gone too far. Her turning on Lyra that second night was terrible, frigging annoying and heartbreaking for Lyra. But, I kind of just had to sit back and see how everything played out and, and me, I know my issue is with Becky, but while this is going on, while her and Lyra are going back and forth, there’s really nothing that I can do. I just had to strike when the time was right. That’s when she’s her happiest as the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and that’s exactly why I decided to come back that night.”

Bayley challenges Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Next week’s Raw is being held at the Nationwide Arena on Monday, June 23. It will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.