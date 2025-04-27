wrestling / News
Bayley Discusses Her Friendship With Mercedes Mone, Will Be There for Her Wherever She Goes
– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley discussed her friendship with Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks), which they maintain outside of WWE. Bayley has even attended live NJPW events to see her friend wrestle. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Bayley on going to watch Mercedes Mone wrestle outside of WWE: “When I’ve gone to watch [Mercedes] wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office [where it] was like, ‘Is this okay?’ They told me the dos and the don’ts. On her side and with her, everything’s fine, but I don’t ever want to disrespect WWE. I don’t ever want to come off bad or like a traitor or anything like that. ”
On supporting her best friend wherever she wrestles: “I love wrestling. If there’s one thing that the fans know or that WWE knows is I love this and I’m going to support any type of wrestling or any company, but wherever my best friend goes, I want to be there for her.”
On her friendship with Mone: “She’s been there for me. There’s been [WWE] shows that she’s come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me, and I’m not going to say when they were, but she’s been in the crowd.”
