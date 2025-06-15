Bayley, Liv Morgan Set To Speak On This Week’s WWE Raw

Both Bayley and Liv Morgan will address their recent actions on this week’s WWE Raw. Adam Pearce posted to Twitter on Sunday to announce that both stars will have segments on Monday’s episode, with Bayley discussing her return and attack on Becky Lynch while Morgan will talk about her assault of Nikki Bella.

Pearce also noted that he’ll be on vacation and that Nick Aldis will be acting Raw GM for the week. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on Netflix:

* King Of The Ring Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

* Queen Of The Ring Tournament Match: Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

* Bayley addresses Becky Lynch attack

* Liv Morgan addresses Nikki Bella attack

* Gunther appears