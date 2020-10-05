WWE News: Bayley Tells Michael Cole To “Suck It” After Championship Milestone, Kay Lee Ray Makes NXT UK History

– Bayley took to Twitter to celebrate her 500th day as SmackDown Women’s Champion, and she had two words for Michael Cole in the process.

“500 days as your @WWE Smackdown Womens Champion – suck it @MichaelCole,” she wrote.

Bayley won the title back in May 2019 after cashing in her Money In the Bank contract and defeating Charlotte Flair.

– Kay Lee Ray is also celebrating a championship milestone of her own, as she’s now held the NXT UK Women’s title for 400 days. Here’s WWE’s full release on the achievement:

Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Title reign has reached a historic milestone. If you ask The Scary Queen of Scots, she’d tell you she’s just getting started. KLR has now held the prestigious championship for 400 days, extending her own record for the longest reign in the title’s history. She defeated former best friend Piper Niven in a grueling battle last month to retain her prize. Be sure to tune in to NXT UK this coming Thursday, as KLR has promised a “State of the Union” address. What will The Scary Queen of Scots have in store?

Kay Lee Ray responded with her own tweet promising that her reign is just beginning.