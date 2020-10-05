wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Tells Michael Cole To “Suck It” After Championship Milestone, Kay Lee Ray Makes NXT UK History
– Bayley took to Twitter to celebrate her 500th day as SmackDown Women’s Champion, and she had two words for Michael Cole in the process.
“500 days as your @WWE Smackdown Womens Champion – suck it @MichaelCole,” she wrote.
Bayley won the title back in May 2019 after cashing in her Money In the Bank contract and defeating Charlotte Flair.
500 days as your @WWE Smackdown Womens Champion – suck it @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/oRLlnSd3Bj
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2020
– Kay Lee Ray is also celebrating a championship milestone of her own, as she’s now held the NXT UK Women’s title for 400 days. Here’s WWE’s full release on the achievement:
Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Title reign has reached a historic milestone. If you ask The Scary Queen of Scots, she’d tell you she’s just getting started.
KLR has now held the prestigious championship for 400 days, extending her own record for the longest reign in the title’s history. She defeated former best friend Piper Niven in a grueling battle last month to retain her prize.
Be sure to tune in to NXT UK this coming Thursday, as KLR has promised a “State of the Union” address. What will The Scary Queen of Scots have in store?
Kay Lee Ray responded with her own tweet promising that her reign is just beginning.
400 days & just getting started 😌
FOREVER CHAMPION 💁https://t.co/a1nqowgGvP
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) October 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On The Evolution Of Roman Reigns’ Character, Biggest Takeaways From The Pandemic Era In WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna On USS Intrepid, WWE Changing Plans On Luger Being Next Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Reasoning Behind Renovating Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT, Future Goals for Fans Attending Events
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match