Bayley Listed As Out Of Action From ‘Dislocated Shoulder And Labrum Tear’

WWE says that Bayley will be out of action “for the foreseeable future” as a result of her attack at WrestleMania 41. As noted, Bayley was attacked at WrestleMania 41 night one which led to Becky Lynch taking her spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at night two.

It was announced by Michael Cole on Monday’s show that Bayley suffered a dislocated shoulder and labrum tear and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.