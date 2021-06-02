Bayley Shares Support for Ruby Riott Following WWE Release

– As noted, former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, aka Dori Prange, was among today’s releases from WWE, along with Braun Strowman, Murphy, Aleister Black, Lana, and Santana Garrett. Former WWE Women’s champion Bayley had high praise for Riott and tweeted out how great she is. You can read Bayley’s comments in support of Ruby Riott below:

“Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother’s Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there.”