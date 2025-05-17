wrestling / News
Bayley Teases ‘Comeback Season’ on Instagram
May 17, 2025 | Posted by
– Bayley looks to be working hard and prepping for her in-ring return based on a new Instagram Story she shared this week. Bayley shared a gym photo and wrote in a caption, “Comeback season, baby!”
The photo is also set to Becky Lynch’s WWE theme song. Lynch recently admitted on WWE Raw that she was the one who attacked Bayley before WrestleMania 41, causing her to be taken out of the scheduled WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout. The former WWE Women’s Champion might be looking for some payback upon her return.
It’s unknown when Bayley will be making her return to WWE programming.
Bayley has posted a story with the caption "comeback season baby" with Becky Lynch's theme song 👀 pic.twitter.com/39sQB6CNNW
— 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) May 16, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Defends GCW And Joey Janela From Criticism Following Sabu’s Passing
- Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers
- Kevin Nash Compares Triple H’s Management Style to Vince McMahon
- Note on Backstage Reaction To Head Bumps During Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, What Happened