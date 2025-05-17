Bayley Teases ‘Comeback Season’ on Instagram

– Bayley looks to be working hard and prepping for her in-ring return based on a new Instagram Story she shared this week. Bayley shared a gym photo and wrote in a caption, “Comeback season, baby!”

The photo is also set to Becky Lynch’s WWE theme song. Lynch recently admitted on WWE Raw that she was the one who attacked Bayley before WrestleMania 41, causing her to be taken out of the scheduled WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout. The former WWE Women’s Champion might be looking for some payback upon her return.

It’s unknown when Bayley will be making her return to WWE programming.