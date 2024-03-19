wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Announces She’s Become An American Citizen In Post-WWE Raw Promo
Becky Lynch spoke to the crowd following this week’s WWE Raw and revealed she’s become an American citizen. Lynch addressed the crowd after the show, which she main evented with a win over Nia Jax, and announced she’s officially a citizen of the US.
You can see video of the promo below:
@BeckyLynchWWE just announced that she's officially an American citizen. Congratulations to her pic.twitter.com/cm2k3EP7n3
— General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) March 19, 2024
