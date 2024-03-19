wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Announces She’s Become An American Citizen In Post-WWE Raw Promo

March 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch spoke to the crowd following this week’s WWE Raw and revealed she’s become an American citizen. Lynch addressed the crowd after the show, which she main evented with a win over Nia Jax, and announced she’s officially a citizen of the US.

You can see video of the promo below:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

