Becky Lynch Calls WWE Her Home and The Place She Will Retire

In a recent interview with Strutting From Gorilla (per Fightful), Becky Lynch discussed her wrestling future when asked whether or not she planned to stay with WWE once her contract, which is up in 2024.

Lynch stated WWE is where she’d like to remain for the rest of her career.

She said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it’s what I loved, it’s the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to being an important part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel we’ve been able to change the landscape of women’s wrestling forever. That feels very special to me. It’s my home. It’s where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.”