Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre And More Discuss Backlash Against Hell in a Cell Finish

– The finish of Hell in a Cell’s main event was, to put it lightly, controversial, and several WWE stars have weighed in on the backlash from fans. Forbes spoke with several stars including Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre and more about the fans’ vocal unhappiness with the way the Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend match played out.

Comments from WWE’s talent are below:

Becky Lynch: “It’s hard being a wrestling fan sometimes. We’re all just going out there doing our best to entertain you guys. We care about you guys. We want you to enjoy yourselves and it hurts when you don’t like it. We feel your pain. We’re all in this together. I’ll do all I can. Just tune into my Twitter. I’ll be entertaining there.”

Luke Gallows: “There are 52 weeks of episodic television. There was controversy over the pay-per-view (HIAC) the other night. Guys, the story continues on Monday. It continues on Wednesday, Friday, and then on and on. My advice would be to enjoy it. In a movie, there has to be an antagonist. There has to be a negative to turn into a positive. So, in my opinion, if you like what we do, it’ll turn out the way you want it to. We’re in a culture of complainers.”

Karl Anderson: “I like the television show Lost. I’d watched it every now and again. I didn’t particularly love it, and it wasn’t because I thought the writing was bad, I was maybe a little mad about background. I think you just have to let the story play out. WWE has been in business for how long? The company has been master storytellers. Vince [McMahon] obviously knows what he’s doing. There’s got be a reason for certain things that happen. If you love wrestling, just let it play out.”

Drew McIntyre: “I don’t remember being this negative as a kid. I mean, I liked things and I didn’t like things, but I got over it. It’s a negative culture. It’s like every aspect of life, people are very negative. You see them complain on social media. When I was younger, I became complacent and deserved to get fired. Because I forgot I was living a dream. You have to realize, you can’t always be in the lead. If you work hard, you’ll get your opportunity. Look at Chad Gable. He’s getting his opportunity. I don’t remember seeing him on social media every minute saying, ‘I’m not getting the opportunity I deserve, brother.’ He just worked hard until he got it.”