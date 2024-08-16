Becky Lynch Says John Cena Is ‘The Best’ & a ‘Great Human Being’

Becky Lynch had a lot of praise for John Cena during a recent interview, calling the WWE star “the best.” Lynch made an appearance on Games With Names and during the conversation, Cena’s name came up in terms of his upcoming retirement tour. Lynch told host Julian Edelman that Cena was “the best” and then expanded on her comments when asked if he’s someone she looks up to beyond wrestling.

“John has just done everything fantastically well,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “He’s handled his wrestling career with such class, and now his acting career. Everything he does just turns to gold. He’s such a great human being.”

She continued, “His mindset…I always ask him about it because he’s so level and so calm. He thinks deeply about things and is always there if you need advice or whatever else. He just has time for people. He’s an all-around good dude. Shoutout to The John Cena.”

Lynch is currently a free agent and has said that she’s taking some time to catch her breath and appreciate things.