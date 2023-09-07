wrestling / News
Becky Lynch To Miss WWE Superstar Spectacle Due To Passport Issue
Becky Lynch won’t be able to make WWE Superstar Spectacle, as she announced on social media on Wednesday. Lynch was scheduled for the event, though she had not been announced for a match, and she posted to her Twitter account to note that a small tear in her passport meant that she would not be able to make the trip for the show.
Lynch wrote:
“I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. @qatarairways”
The show takes place on Friday with the following announced lineup:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya
* Seth Rollins & John Cena vs. Imperium
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher
* Appearances by Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Bron Breakker, Matt Riddle
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2023
