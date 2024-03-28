wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Weighs In On Reports Of Mercedes Mone’s AEW Contract
Becky Lynch recently shared her thoughts on reports of the big AEW contract for Mercedes Mone. Mone’s deal is reportedly a lucrative one, and Lynch was asked about the matter in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel.
“I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now,” Becky Lynch said on her former AEW colleague Mercedes Mone. “Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things, when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.”
Mone addressed the size of her deal in a post-AEW debut video, noting that “I’m not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I’m always about that bag. Absolutely.”
