WWE News: Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey Feud on Twitter, Bayley Meets Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch Survivor Series

– Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey have continued to feud and build to their Survivor Series match on Twitter…

– Bayley posted the following picture as she got to meet with Rey Mysterio while WWE was in the UK…

Such an honor to be around @619iamlucha.

– Here is Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown

