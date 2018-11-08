WWE News: Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey Feud on Twitter, Bayley Meets Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown

– Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey have continued to feud and build to their Survivor Series match on Twitter…

“Siri, who is my biggest Stan?”

“Ronnie”

“Rousey?”

“Yes”

“Show me evidence”

… pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018

Oh damn Champ…the hashtag…I just realized I’ve been using #RondaVsBecky but of course, The Man needs front billing!! (see I’m getting better im even catching myself now!) #BeckyVsRonda it is from now on! 😉👍🏼See ya at #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 Champ!!! — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018

Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom. https://t.co/YEXL5NQoUJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

– Bayley posted the following picture as she got to meet with Rey Mysterio while WWE was in the UK…

– Here is Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown