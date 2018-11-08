wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey Feud on Twitter, Bayley Meets Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown
– Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey have continued to feud and build to their Survivor Series match on Twitter…
“Siri, who is my biggest Stan?”
“Ronnie”
“Rousey?”
“Yes”
“Show me evidence”
… pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018
Oh damn Champ…the hashtag…I just realized I’ve been using #RondaVsBecky but of course, The Man needs front billing!! (see I’m getting better im even catching myself now!) #BeckyVsRonda it is from now on! 😉👍🏼See ya at #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 Champ!!!
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018
Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'
I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom. https://t.co/YEXL5NQoUJ
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018
– Bayley posted the following picture as she got to meet with Rey Mysterio while WWE was in the UK…
– Here is Zelina Vega on UpUpDownDown