Becky Lynch Says WWE Is Not Ronda Rousey’s Domain, Cris Cyborg Shouldn’t Expect to be Handed Everything if She Goes to WWE

– 106.7 The Fan recently interviewed WWE Smackdown and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on WWE not being Rousey’s domain: “Ronda Rousey came in with a lot of equity and she’s an incredibly natural athlete. But this isn’t her domain, this isn’t what she’s obsessed about for years and years and years. It’s what I have. So, for me, it was a matter of saying, ‘Okay, yeah, you’re naturally gifted. Yeah, you’re born tough. But that’s not nearly as impressive or long-lasting as being made tough.’ Because I know I’m not the smartest, I’m not the fastest, I’m not the most athletic; but my God, I am the hardest working and I obsess about it more than anybody. So my goal was to take that championship she was holding hostage, and free it and defend it, and give it to somebody – me – who loves this business more than anything.”

Lynch on Cris Cyborg possibly making the transition to WWE: “Cris Cyborg, again, another very talented professional in her field, in her field. Look, if anybody loves it, if anybody’s gonna obsess about this, if anybody’s gonna put in the work, then do it. But you can’t just come from another field and expect to be handed everything. Ronda was, but then we showed her the door quite quickly a year later. So yeah, if Cris Cyborg wants to work, if she wants to get training, if she wants to pay her dues, then by all means. But if she thinks that she can step from an MMA world into my world, well then that’s a whole different kettle of fish. No less than if I just went into her field without any proper training in that field. This is a different sport, and this is a different grind that not everybody is able (to do).”