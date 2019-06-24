wrestling / News
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins to Kick Off Tonight’s Raw, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn Match Set
– WWE has announced the opening segment of tonight’s Raw, and it will feature the company’s power couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The company announced that Rollins and Lynch will be in the ring to address last night’s main event of Stomping Grounds, which saw Lynch get involved after special referee Lacey Evans attacked Rollins.
Also announced for the show is a match between Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn. The WWE.com preview for the Rollins and Lynch segment is below:
Seth Rollins retained his Universal Title at WWE Stomping Grounds despite the underhanded efforts of Baron Corbin and Special Guest Referee Lacey Evans, who changed the rules throughout the matchup. Now that Rollins has toppled Corbin, will a new contender step up, or are Seth’s problems with The Lone Wolf just beginning?
Meanwhile, Becky beat The Lady in their Raw Women’s Championship Match, but it’s a safe bet that this heated rivalry will continue to burn tonight on Raw.
Both Rollins and Lynch are scheduled to kick off Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network. What will they have to say?
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
- Controversial Details From WWE’s Past Resurface In Linda McMahon’s Trump Administration Vetting Documents
- Earl Hebner Says the Reason He Was Fired From WWE Was a Big Lie, Claims Vince McMahon Wanted Him Back in WWE
- More on WWE’s No Wrestling During Commercials Rule – Multiple Round Matches Pitched