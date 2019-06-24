Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins to Kick Off Tonight’s Raw, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn Match Set

– WWE has announced the opening segment of tonight’s Raw, and it will feature the company’s power couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The company announced that Rollins and Lynch will be in the ring to address last night’s main event of Stomping Grounds, which saw Lynch get involved after special referee Lacey Evans attacked Rollins.

Also announced for the show is a match between Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn. The WWE.com preview for the Rollins and Lynch segment is below: