Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins to Kick Off Tonight’s Raw, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn Match Set

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds

– WWE has announced the opening segment of tonight’s Raw, and it will feature the company’s power couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The company announced that Rollins and Lynch will be in the ring to address last night’s main event of Stomping Grounds, which saw Lynch get involved after special referee Lacey Evans attacked Rollins.

Also announced for the show is a match between Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn. The WWE.com preview for the Rollins and Lynch segment is below:

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Title at WWE Stomping Grounds despite the underhanded efforts of Baron Corbin and Special Guest Referee Lacey Evans, who changed the rules throughout the matchup. Now that Rollins has toppled Corbin, will a new contender step up, or are Seth’s problems with The Lone Wolf just beginning?

Meanwhile, Becky beat The Lady in their Raw Women’s Championship Match, but it’s a safe bet that this heated rivalry will continue to burn tonight on Raw.

Both Rollins and Lynch are scheduled to kick off Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network. What will they have to say?

