Becky Lynch On Women Getting Storyline Matches At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch says that the notion of women’s matches without titles involved at WrestleMania is a sign of progress. Lynch is set to be in a title match as she faces Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, but she noted in an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co that it doesn’t matter to her whether she’s in a title match or a non-title one at the yearly PPV.

“No, no, not at this,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “The thing is, is that it’s that point where you become a star in your own right. That you don’t necessarily have to be in a title match for it to matter. You’re in a highlighted match, whatever that is. So, you know, you look at the likes of Seth Rollins or Randy Orton you know, sometimes they’ll have a title match. Sometimes they won’t have a title match, but they’re always strong features and that’s as important sometimes as a title match, especially when you’re talking about women and representation and being seen as stars in our own right.”

She continued, “I think often, far too often, it’s just relegated to, well, what are the women’s title matches and there’s no storyline-driven matches, which is the exception. When we think of how much we’ve moved forward, oftentimes, we don’t rely on our female stars as much as we would in terms of our male stars. when it comes to just storylines. It’s the title matches, but not necessarily just the personal things and the personal gripes. So being able to be in a match that’s not a title match, I find that to be progress. I think that’s a good thing.”