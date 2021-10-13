Becky Lynch On Coming Back To WWE As a Heel, Challenge Of Getting People To Boo Her

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Becky Lynch discussed coming back to WWE as a heel, the challenge of trying to get people to boo her, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Becky Lynch on coming back to WWE as a heel: “You’re always thinking, ‘What would be cool, what would be interesting, what would get under people’s skin?’ I was always thinking of what it would be like, what would my comeback be like, what would I do when I came back. Vince is never going to want me as a heel, so what does this new babyface look like? Then they told me I was going to be a heel.”

On whether she’s happy with how with how her return has played out: “It was very last minute. Very last minute. It’s so hard, especially when you’ve been a babyface for so long and the crowd likes you and they’re endeared to you and you’ve gone away and they’ve seen some of the stuff I went through in the year. I’m a new mom and I’m coming back and they are excited and there’s this girl who has been doing awesome. That’s a great rivalry and we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset that, ‘Oh, if they were going to do this, they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match and I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good for her. If she’s robbed and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed. We don’t want the person with it to have it anymore, we want the other person to succeed. I think we’re doing just fine. It’s such a weird thing. ‘I don’t like Becky as a heel, she’s so annoying.’ What? I think that’s the point, bro. ‘Why would they do this to Bianca, I wanted her to win.’ Yeah, good. This is what we want. I think we’re doing a good job with it.”

On the challenge of trying to get people to boo her: “I’m just having fun with it. It’s trial and error, see what works, see what doesn’t. The last time, I was an underdog overcoming the top guy and people wanted to cheer me, so there was no point in trying to get them to boo me. Now, I’m the top guy talking down to everybody, and I’ve reached the mountain top. People will want to see me be overturned, eventually.”

