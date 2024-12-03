Becky Lynch Attends WWE Netflix Media Event

Becky Lynch made an appearance during Tuesday’s WWE media event at Netflix Headquarters. As reported earlier, Lynch was scheduled to appear at the event in Los Angeles. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select confirmed that Lynch was at the event, which was put together by Netflix.

Several other talents were expected to appear including Bianca Belair, The Miz, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and more. Nick Khan and Triple H appeared at the event along with Netflix executives.

It was reported in November that Lynch was expected to be back with the company by the time of Raw’s Netflix debut in January.