Becky Lynch Reportedly At WWE Performance Center This Week Preparing to Return

The Man’s return could be coming soon, as Becky Lynch was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center this week. PWInsider has confirmed that Lynch was at the PC this week, which was described as “part of the process” for her to return to the ring.

Lynch has been off of WWE TV since May of last year, when she revealed that she was pregnant and gave up the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch revealed to Asuka that her Money in the Bank win was actually for the title. She gave birth to Roux, her and Seth Rollins’ daughter, in December.

Lynch has been teasing fans with the possibility of a return for a while now. WWE is said to be putting a lot of effort into making this year’s Summerslam bigger then Wrestlemania to celebrate with fans, though Lynch is not confirmed to be appearing there at this time.