BEEF Reflects On Joining ROH: ‘A Dream Come True’

BEEF has become a regular on ROH TV, something he says is a “dream come true” to him after years on the independent scene. BEEF is a partner with JD Drake right now and has appeared on ROH TV as well as AEW, and he spoke with the Shining Wizards Podcast about what it meant to get the call to join the company.

“I had been working ten years to get an opportunity for Ring of Honor,” he said (per Fightful). “It started when I got called to be an extra. I wrestled JD, Anthony, and Lee in a six-man match. I did good. Obviously, hometown crowd. I built a decent fanbase. The crowd caught on and I guess they thought I did a good enough job so I got invited back a couple of times. From there, just showing that I love this. Got more opportunities and getting that call is awesome.”

He continued, “It’s a dream come true. Getting to wrestle alongside your cousin, it’s pretty badass. You can finally be like, ‘I’m here. It’s not all for nothing. There is something going for me. Now I can go and be me and do how I want to do it.'”

BEEF and Drake competed on last week’s AEW Rampage, facing off with Top Flight.