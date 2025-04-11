wrestling / News
Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage Released For Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game, Features Razor Ramon Motion Capture
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
The Youtube channel for the documentary Insert Coin has released behind-the-scenes footage for Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game. It features a motion capture session with Razor Ramon. The documentary is about Midway Games, who made this game as well as NBA Jam and Mortal Kombat. The video has no sound, but features Ramon taking animated bumps.
