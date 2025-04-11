wrestling / News

Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage Released For Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game, Features Razor Ramon Motion Capture

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Razor Ramon WWE, Scott Hall Image Credit: WWE

The Youtube channel for the documentary Insert Coin has released behind-the-scenes footage for Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game. It features a motion capture session with Razor Ramon. The documentary is about Midway Games, who made this game as well as NBA Jam and Mortal Kombat. The video has no sound, but features Ramon taking animated bumps.

