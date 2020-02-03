Being the Elite Recap: SCU Finds A Dark Order Mask In Christopher Daniels’ Bag

The latest edition of Being the Elite is online, featuring a twist in AEW’s Dark Order-SCU storyline. Here is a recap:

– While the Bucks make coffee, Brandon Cutler says his win-loss record is starting to bother him. He tries to talk about a workshop before Kenny Omega comes in to talk about Britt Baker’s promo on Dynamite. Cody also comes in and eventually Cutler tells them that Matt is making coffee.

– Clips of the Bucks in Cleveland. Matt wants coffee but Nick and Cutler want food. Matt gets sad.

– The Bucks go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kazarian plays the bass while Nick sings ‘Too Sweet Me’. Nick says he recognizes the riff and Kazarian asks, ‘Do ya?’ Also, Orange Cassidy is found with a ukulele.

– SCU comes in and kicks out Brandon Cutler of their locker room. Scorpio Sky tries to get some tape from Daniels in his bag but finds a Dark Order mask. When Daniels returns, Sky hides the mask. Daniels says they have to go to a meet and greet and leaves again, so Sky puts the mask back.

– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford film a Youtube video before Dynamite.

– The Bucks talk about how they make fun of Tony Schiavonie backstage.

– Marc Quen calls Santana and Ortiz ‘LAX before Isaiah Kassidy tells him they can’t say that. Ortiz can be seen by the viewer at one point but not Private Party.

– Kenny and Bucks dance before Hangman Page comes in looking for something stronger than beer. He leaves because he thinks the Bucks and Omega are looking at him.

– The Bucks relax in massage chairs and remark on how they wish Cutler would stop filming everything. They are then seen at a restaurant talking about how they’re worried about Hangman.