I Believe in Wrestling Results 5.03.19: Aaron Epic Wins Title in Headliner

– I Believe in Wrestling held an event yesterday at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida for BELIEVE 183. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.

1. Chasyn Rance pinned Jake Shadows

“The Living Legend” Larry Zbyszko was introduced

2. Mike Reed & Marina Tucker beat Jarett Diaz & Sofia Castillo in an integender tag team match

3. Kahagas pinned Team Vision Dojo Rookie Champion Kwame Nas in a non-title match

4. Cisco Sucio & Danny Malo beat Ali Mohammed & Chris Ramirez

5. Jay Sky beat Jason Cade & Remi Danilo in a 3-way elimination match in a 2019 Florida J-Cup Qualifying match

6. Amber Nova beat Kaci Lennox & Ellie Hile in a 3-way elimination match

7. Andrew Merlin & Carlos Gabriel beat AWA Florida Tag Team Champions Justin Black & Joey Ozbourne to win the titles

8. Aaron Epic pinned SCW Florida Heavyweight Champion Deon James to win the title

BELIEVE returns to the Team Vision Dojo on Friday, June 7 (and every first Friday of the month) as we present the 2019 Florida J-Cup featuring past winners including Johnny Vandal & Chasyn Rance, plus Ricky Martinez, Chris Silvio, Andrew Merlin, Carlos Gabriel, Justin Black, and Jay Sky. The winner will challenge the new Florida Heavyweight Champion and the 2015 Florida J-Cup winner Aaron Epic. Also, Kaci Lennox, Marina Tucker, Layne Rosario, & Ellie Hile take on Amber Nova, Sofia Castillo, Lexi Gomez, & a mystery partner in an 8-women tag team match & more matches including Deon James, Mike Reed, and a Dojo Battle. Tickets available at the door or at www.ibelieveinwrestling.com