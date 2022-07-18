wrestling / News
Bella Twins To Be Featured In Next Sunday’s WWE Block On A&E
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
A&E continues its block of Sunday WWE programming next week, with new Bella Twins-focused episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Smack Talk, plus more. Next Sunday’s schedule for A&E is as follows:
* 6 PM: Biography: Steve Austin
* 8 PM: Biography: Nikki and Brie Bella
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk: The Bellas
* 11:34 PM: Most Wanted Treasures: Jake Roberts
This past Sunday’s content featured a Biography episode on Goldberg and WWE Rivals looking at Undertaker vs. Kane. You can see our own Robert Leighty’s report of the latter here.
