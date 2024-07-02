wrestling / News
Berto Says He & Angel Won’t Be at WWE’s Mexico City & Monterrey Shows
Berto has announced that he and Angel will not be appearing at WWE’s shows in Mexico City and Monterrey later this month. The former Humberto Carrillo posted to his Twitter account to update fans, noting that neither he nor his tag team partner will be appearing at the July 13th and 14th shows.
Berto wrote:
“This year (like last) we will not be at the #CDMX and #Monterrey shows on July 13 and 14 either.
Let’s hope to see each other in the next one!
@AngelGarzaWwe @wweespanol”
“But it’s understandable, card is tight and the Mexican crowd wants to see other superstars as well!
It’s just a little sad that so far we’re not contemplated for it. But we’ll see”
https://x.com/humberto_wwe/status/1808229053502996707
