Best Friends On Their Creative Freedom in AEW, Dressing as Rick & Morty on Dynamite

– Chuckie and Trent, the Best Friends, spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about their creative freedom in AEW, their Rick & Morty crossover promotion on AEW Dynamite and more. Some highlights are below:

On Ben Simmons putting Karl-Anthony Towns in a rear-naked choke during an NBC game in October

Chuckie: He didn’t fully complete it. He had him in the crook correctly, but he didn’t bring in the form and put the hand behind the head. He was corralling him. He was the peacemaker. He wasn’t trying to choke him. But [Karl-Anthony Towns] did tap out like a bitch.

Trent: Basketball men fought? They don’t do that, right? On the court?

Chuckie: No punches landed but they like wrestled around and Ben Simmons put Karl-Anthony Towns in a rear-naked choke. Just to calm him down. Peacekeeper.

Trent: Did they throw punches?

Chuckie: Karl-Anthony Towns did but none of them landed.

Trent: The peacekeeper didn’t throw punches?

Chuckie: No, he was there for peacekeeping only.

Chuckie: Emiid [would win a fight against KAT]. He grew up around lions.

Trent: Is that true?

Chuckie: He’s African.

Trent: Oh, Jesus Christ.

Chuckie: That’s a quote from Embiid.

On dressing up as Rick & Morty for the Halloween episode

Trent: We heard about it a month or two ago. They were like, ‘Maybe you guys would be the best guys to go with it.’ We were like, ‘Yeah.’ We’ve all watched the show so of course we wanted to do it.

Chuckie: A week before it happened that’s when they really hammered it home like, yeah, this is happening.

Chuckie: Jerry’s great. I love Chris Parnell.

Trent: Jerry’s a piece of s**t.

Chuckie: Mr. Poopy Butthole is good. Mr. Meeseeks

Trent: I don’t like Meeseeks. They’re scum bags. I’m into Bird Person.

Chuckie: Bird Person is great.

Trent: Morty is my favorite, actually.

On their creative freedom in AEW

Trent: “Nobody really tells us what to do at all. Everyone is just doing what they want to do.”

Chuckie: “There’s no really a creative department. We don’t have to go talk to sitcom writers. We just do what we do.”