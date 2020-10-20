Best Of Hell In A Cell Collection Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a Best of Hell in a Cell collection to its catalog. Here’s the teaser for the new collection, which features around four hours of matches from past Hell in a Cell events:

The unforgiving steel structure hosts Roman Reigns, John Cena, The Undertaker, Kevin Owens and others in this collection of the most brutal showdowns at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The matches include:

*John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell 2009)

*The Undertaker vs. Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship at Hell in a Cell 2010

*Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Championship with Shawn Michaels as special guest referee at Hell in a Cell 2013

*Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell 2016

*The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell 2017

*Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Hell in a Cell 2017

*Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with Mick Foley as special guest referee at Hell in a Cell 2018