Beth Phoenix on How Santino Marella Helped Her Get Over in WWE

– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed her pairing with Santino Marella in WWE and it finally helped her get over and known with the WWE audience. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Beth Phoenix on finally getting over when paired with Santino Marella: “I didn’t really get over and known with the audience until I worked with Santino, because Santino was so giving. He was just wide open. He didn’t care if he looked weak, he didn’t have a masculine wall. He didn’t care, he really was working for entertainment.”

On how Santino would make her break character with his antics: “He’s struggling and he gets one leg up, then when he gets the other leg up he pulls his ‘groin’ and he falls backward. So, I go over to attend to him and he’s holding his crotch and his legs are shaking like he’s being electrocuted, and he’s just yelling, ‘my meatballs,’ and I just lost it.”