WWE News: Beth Phoenix’s WWE Icons Special Gets Premiere Date, Mick Foley Appearing in Latest Pawn Stars Season

– Beth Phoenix’s episode of WWE Icons is set to premiere next weekend. Edge posted to Twitter to reveal that the documentary special will premiere on Peacock and WWE Network on March 28th. You can see Edge and Phoenix’s posts promoting the special below:

– Mick Foley is advertised for the latest season of Pawn Stars. PWInsider reports that new ads for the season show Foley authenticating a Mankind mask.

Pawn Stars airs Mondays on History.