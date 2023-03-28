wrestling / News
Betting Odds Released for ROH Supercard of Honor
– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Currently, Claudio Castagnoli is the heavy favorite to beat his longtime rival, Eddie Kingston, in their ROH Title match scheduled for Friday.
Castagnoli is the betting favorite at -1000 and Kingston is the underdog at +500. Here are the latest betting odds:
ROH World Championship Match Winner
Claudio Castagnoli (c) -1000 (1/10)
Eddie Kingston +500 (5/2)
ROH World TV Championship Match Winner
Mark Briscoe -2000 (1/20)
Samoa Joe (c) +700 (7/1)
AAA Mega Championship Match Winner
El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) -2500 (1/25)
Komander +725 (29/4)
Reach for the Sky Ladder Match Winner
Aussie Open +100 (1/1)
The Kingdom +200 (2/1)
Top Flight +300 (3/1)
Dralistico & Rush +500 (5/1)
Lucha Brothers +600 (6/1)
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 is set for later this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
