Betting Odds Released for ROH Supercard of Honor

– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Currently, Claudio Castagnoli is the heavy favorite to beat his longtime rival, Eddie Kingston, in their ROH Title match scheduled for Friday.

Castagnoli is the betting favorite at -1000 and Kingston is the underdog at +500. Here are the latest betting odds:

ROH World Championship Match Winner

Claudio Castagnoli (c) -1000 (1/10)

Eddie Kingston +500 (5/2)

ROH World TV Championship Match Winner

Mark Briscoe -2000 (1/20)

Samoa Joe (c) +700 (7/1)

AAA Mega Championship Match Winner

El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) -2500 (1/25)

Komander +725 (29/4)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match Winner

Aussie Open +100 (1/1)

The Kingdom +200 (2/1)

Top Flight +300 (3/1)

Dralistico & Rush +500 (5/1)

Lucha Brothers +600 (6/1)

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 is set for later this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.