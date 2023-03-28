wrestling / News

Betting Odds Released for ROH Supercard of Honor

March 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Supercard Of Honor Image Credit: ROH

BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Currently, Claudio Castagnoli is the heavy favorite to beat his longtime rival, Eddie Kingston, in their ROH Title match scheduled for Friday.

Castagnoli is the betting favorite at -1000 and Kingston is the underdog at +500. Here are the latest betting odds:

ROH World Championship Match Winner

Claudio Castagnoli (c) -1000 (1/10)
Eddie Kingston +500 (5/2)

ROH World TV Championship Match Winner

Mark Briscoe -2000 (1/20)
Samoa Joe (c) +700 (7/1)

AAA Mega Championship Match Winner

El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) -2500 (1/25)
Komander +725 (29/4)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match Winner

Aussie Open +100 (1/1)
The Kingdom +200 (2/1)
Top Flight +300 (3/1)
Dralistico & Rush +500 (5/1)
Lucha Brothers +600 (6/1)

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 is set for later this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Supercard of Honor, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading