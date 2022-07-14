Betting Odds Released For ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place next weekend, and the opening betting odds have been released. You can see the initial betting odds below as released by Bet Online, which have Jonathan Gresham as a favorite to retain his ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Lee Moriarty.

FTR, Samoa Joe, and Wheeler Yuta are also favored to retain their respective titles, while Serena Deeb is currently the betting favorite to win the ROH Women’s World Title from Mercedes Martinez.

Death Before Dishonor takes place on July 23rd and airs live on PPV.

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) -500

Lee Moriarty +300

ROH Women’s World Championship Match

Serena Deeb -260

Mercedes Martinez (c) +180

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) -175

The Briscoes +135

ROH World Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) -150

Jay Lethal +110

ROH Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) -220

Daniel Garcia +155