Betting Odds Released For ROH Death Before Dishonor
ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place next weekend, and the opening betting odds have been released. You can see the initial betting odds below as released by Bet Online, which have Jonathan Gresham as a favorite to retain his ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Lee Moriarty.
FTR, Samoa Joe, and Wheeler Yuta are also favored to retain their respective titles, while Serena Deeb is currently the betting favorite to win the ROH Women’s World Title from Mercedes Martinez.
Death Before Dishonor takes place on July 23rd and airs live on PPV.
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) -500
Lee Moriarty +300
ROH Women’s World Championship Match
Serena Deeb -260
Mercedes Martinez (c) +180
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) -175
The Briscoes +135
ROH World Television Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) -150
Jay Lethal +110
ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta (c) -220
Daniel Garcia +155
