Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results 12.23.21: Wheeler Yuta, Rhett Titus, Masha Slamovich in Action

– Beyond Wrestling held Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 12 on Thursday, December 23. The event was held at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. It aired live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Alec Price beat Carlos Romo.

* Little Mean Kathleen, Teddy Goodz & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) beat Bobby Jr. & Club Cam (Bobby Orlando, Cam Zagami & Richard Holliday)/

* Rhett Titus beat Jora Johl.

* Megan Bayne beat Kennedi Copeland.

* Discovery Gauntlet: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase).

* Masha Slamovich beat Ryan Galeone.

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title #1 Contendership Match: Matt Makowski beat Wheeler YUTA.