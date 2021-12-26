wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results 12.23.21: Wheeler Yuta, Rhett Titus, Masha Slamovich in Action
– Beyond Wrestling held Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 12 on Thursday, December 23. The event was held at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. It aired live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Alec Price beat Carlos Romo.
* Little Mean Kathleen, Teddy Goodz & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) beat Bobby Jr. & Club Cam (Bobby Orlando, Cam Zagami & Richard Holliday)/
* Rhett Titus beat Jora Johl.
* Megan Bayne beat Kennedi Copeland.
* Discovery Gauntlet: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) beat The Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase).
* Masha Slamovich beat Ryan Galeone.
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title #1 Contendership Match: Matt Makowski beat Wheeler YUTA.
