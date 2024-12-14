Bianca Belair To Defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles With Naomi On Next Week’s Smackdown

Bianca Belair has a fill-in partner to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on next week’s Smackdown in Naomi. On Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, Nick Aldis told Belair that with Jade Cargill still injured, she was going to have to relinquish the titles. Naomi stepped up and offered to take Cargill’s place for a title defense and Belair agreed, noting that it’s been done before.

Aldis said he would take it to the higher-ups and they would have to defend the titles on next week’s show, which they agreed to do.