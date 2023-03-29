Bianca Belair Is Fueled By Her Nerves Leading Into WrestleMania

Bianca Belair says nerves are always something that comes up heading into WrestleMania, and that she’s figured out how to use them to fuel her. Belair is facing Asuka at the PPV this weekend, and she spoke with the Athletic about how she expects her third WrestleMania match to bring more nervousness than even the last two did.

“Coming off WrestleMania 37, I thought I would walk into 38 being more confident, but I was more nervous for 38 then I was for 37,” Belair said. “I know I’ll be more nervous this year than I was the previous two years… I’ve been an athlete my whole life, so I’ve learned how to embrace the nervousness and let it fuel me instead of scare me.”

Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, and then beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at last year’s show. She has held the Raw Women’s Championship ever since and will defend the title against Asuka at the show.