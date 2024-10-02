Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill Help Kelani Jordan Even Odds Against Fatal Influence on WWE NXT

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made an appearance on this week’s NXT as they came down to join Kelani Jordan in handling Fatal Influence. Tuesday night’s show saw Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeat Jaida Parker and Lola Vice after the latter two were unable to get along and Jaida eventually walked away.

After the match, Fatal Influence called out Jordan, saying they were coming for her title. Jordan, who was on commentary, said they can go right now, but she figured his was coming and called for some friends. Belair and Cargill then came out and the babyfaces sent the heels out of the ring in a brawl.

Belair and Cargill were already announced for next week’s episode of NXT in the St. Louis area. WWE announced after the segment that Belair and Cargill will join forces with Jordan to take on Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match next week.