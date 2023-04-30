– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealed that she was a little jealous Rhea Ripley getting to wrestle against Beth Phoenix earlier this year. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I wanted to hang out with Beth Phoenix. I mean, Rhea’s have a great year. She’s done a lot of amazing, great things. I’m just like, ‘I wanted that.’ Beth is amazing. She’s great. Whenever I came into WWE, my answer [for which legend I would want to face in a dream match was always] Beth Phoenix. So I’m excited for Rhea. She’s doing amazing things, and I’m excited for her WrestleMania match, but I was a little jealous when she got to wrestle Beth Phoenix.”

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. On Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.