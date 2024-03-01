Bianca Belair Loves Margot Robbie, Enjoyed Interviewing Her

Bianca Belair is a fan of Margot Robbie and enjoyed being able to interview her a few years back. The WWE star interviewed the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for an interview that aired on WWE’s digital platforms, and she recalled the interview while speaking with Fightful’s Anna Bauert.

“Oh, Margot Robbie, yes, I love Margot Robbie,” Belair said. “I actually got to interview her, which is really, really cool. Yeah, I got to to interview the cast of Suicide Squad and she actually is so amazing because my interview was running over, they were gonna cut it off and she was like, ‘No, let her ask her last question.’”

She continued, “That was like so special to me. She’s great on the screen and off the screen.”

Robbie has another connection to WWE through John Cena, who she co-starred with in both The Suicide Squad and last year’s megahit Barbie.